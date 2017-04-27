Cayman Islands: Multiple burglars arrested in West Bay

From RCIPS

Police arrest suspects after responding to two separate reports of residential burglaries yesterday in West Bay.

The first report was received by 911 around 1pm where a residence was burgled and computer equipment stolen in North West Point. Following on from information received police searched a residence in West Bay, recovering the stolen property and arresting a 43 year old male on suspicion of burglary.

The second report was received by 911 around 5pm of a residential premises being burgled in the Fountain Road area, the suspect was confronted by the occupants at the location and he left before police arrival. Police responded and carried out an extensive search of the area, a 36 year old male suspect was subsequently located in Hell Road. The suspect reacted to the officers in an aggressive manner and refused to co-operate, a Taser was deployed on the suspect who was then restrained and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

Det/Supt Lansdown officer in charge of CID, commented “THIS IS TWO GOOD EXAMPLES OF ROBUST POLICING IN APPREHENDING THESE BURGLARY SUSPECTS IN RELATION TO CRIMES OF INVADING PERSONS PROPERTIES, I THANK THE PUBLIC FOR WORKING WITH THE POLICE IN THESE MATTERS”

