Cayman Islands: Mourant Ozannes partner appointed Queen’s Counsel

Hector Robinson, a partner at law firm Mourant Ozannes, has been appointed Queen’s Counsel (QC), with effect from 6 February.

The prestigious appointment of Queen’s Counsel is made by the Governor on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and is handed to distinguished practitioners based on merit, and in recognition of their professional ability, reputation and integrity.

Commenting on his appointment, Hector Robinson, said: “It is a true honour and privilege to be counted among a small number of distinguished practitioners as Queen’s Counsel in the Cayman Islands. I am extremely grateful my partners and the team at Mourant Ozannes who support me.”

Cayman Office Managing Partner, Peter Hayden, added: “Hector has made a huge contribution to the success of the firm over the years, as well as to the legal profession through his service on the Rules Committee and Law Reform Commission. It’s fantastic to see him recognised in this way.”

Mourant Ozannes Global Managing Partner, Jonathan Rigby , added: “This is a major achievement for Hector on a personal level and a proud moment for the Cayman office and the firm as a whole. We offer him our congratulations.”

Appointees may acknowledge the appointment by the use of the letters QC after their name following a formal ceremony of admission to the Inner Bar of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.