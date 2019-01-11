January 12, 2019

Cayman Islands: Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution During Iglesia Ni Cristo Family Fun Run, Sunday, 13 January

From RCIPS:

On Sunday, 13 January, Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of God) will be hosting a family fun run, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

The event begins at Smith Cove and participants will travel north along South Church Street, east on Memorial Avenue, south on Walkers Road, west on Denham Thompson Way, and back to Smith Cove. Motorists traveling in these areas on Sunday morning are advised to exercise caution.

