Cayman Islands: Motorists Advised of Funeral Procession

The public is advised that there will be a funeral procession on Friday, 14 June, starting from Bodden Funeral Home on Walkers Road, and travelling via Walkers Road, Smith Road, Huldah Avenue, North Sound Road, Godfrey Nixon Way, and Eastern Avenue to St. George’s Anglican Church on Courts Road. The procession is expected to take place between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution if travelling in these areas during this time, and to anticipate possible delays.