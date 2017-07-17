Cayman Islands: Motor Vehicle verses pedestrian collision, 15 July

From RCIPS

Police responded to a 9-1-1 Communications call to a motor vehicle collision, just before 10pm on Saturday 15 July. The incident involved a 2007 white Toyota Hiace, being driven by a man, and a male pedestrian.

The incident occurred when the pedestrian walked out into the roadway, on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Bimini Driveand was struck by a Toyota Hiace van that was heading in the direction of South Sound.

The drive of the vehicle identified himself to the police and provided his vehicle documents. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by the ambulance for treatment. He is said to have serious injuries but they are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests were made and the police continue their investigations into this matter.