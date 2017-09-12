Cayman Islands motor vehicle collisions this weekend [Sep 8-10] underscore need for more vigilance on the road

From RCIPS

Three motor vehicle collisions with injuries reported over the weekend indicate the need for more safety awareness and vigilance by drivers.

Just before 4AM on Friday, 8 September, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency personnel to Esterly Tibbetts Highway in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue, where a burgundy Honda Civic travelling south had veered across the median and hit a CUC pole. The driver, a 26-year-old man of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was transported to George Town Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and later released back into Police custody. He is currently on Police bail. The CUC pole was damaged and CUC personnel were called to the scene.

Just before 4AM yesterday morning, 10 September, a 29-year-old woman driving a black Ford Escape crashed into a tree in the vicinity of 154 Northward Road in Bodden Town. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to George Town Hospital, where she was later released.

Just before 11PM yesterday, Sunday, 10 September, a red Mazda traveling west on Shamrock Road collided with a red Chevy Aveo traveling east. Three people in the Chevy Aveo, including the driver, were taken to George Town Hospital with minor injuries and later released. The driver of the Mazda left the scene on foot.

All of these collisions are under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit, and anyone with any information is asked to call 936-9124.

“Luckily we did not see more serious injuries as a result of the collisions over the weekend,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit. “In two of these accidents drivers passed into oncoming traffic. We are pleading with the public to be more cautious on the road, especially during inclement weather.”