Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision with injury, Esterly Tibbetts Highway

From RCIPS May 13 2019

ust before 8:55PM last night, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a motor vehicle collision that took place along the Esterly Tibbetts Highway.

The collision involved 2 vehicles and each vehicle had two occupants. It was reported that persons appeared to be trapped in the vehicles. The south-bound lanes on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway were block for a short time after the collision so that officers in attendance could carry out investigations. They have all since been re-opened.

Officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Services assisted the Emergency Medical Services to remove all four parties from the vehicles. They were all transported to the hospital by EMS for medical assessments. The fire service and the police remained on the scene and assisted with clearing debris and the removal of the vehicles involved.

Three persons involved in the collision were injured but the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and the parties are in stable condition. All three were kept overnight for observation.

The incident is currently under investigations by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with information. Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to called the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

