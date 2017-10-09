From RCIPS

UPDATE: Please note that Town Hall Road has been cleared following the accident that took place this morning in West Bay.

Both drivers are still being treated at the hospital, but injuries are not described as serious.

The accident is under police investigation.

A motor vehicle collision took place on Town Hall Road, West Bay, between Farrington Lane and Boltin’s Avenue.

Both drivers involved have injuries and were taken to the hospital by the ambulance. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The roadway is still blocked and drivers are asked to take an alternate route if possible.

The incident is being investigated by the police.