Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision on South Sound Road Wed Morning, 11 January

From RCIPS Jan 11 2017 9:29 AM
This morning (Wednesday), 11 January, around 8:15AM, a collision occurred between a brown Honda CRV and a Ford Explorer in the vicinity of Southern Skies Apartments along South Sound Road. This collision caused a blockage along South Sound road for some time after the accident, but the road has been cleared and traffic is moving freely.
There were no serious injuries.
