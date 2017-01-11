January 11, 2017

Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision on South Sound Road Wed Morning, 11 January

From RCIPS Jan 11 2017 9:29 AM

This morning (Wednesday), 11 January, around 8:15AM, a collision occurred between a brown Honda CRV and a Ford Explorer in the vicinity of Southern Skies Apartments along South Sound Road.   This collision caused a blockage along South Sound road for some time after the accident, but the road has been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

There were no serious injuries.

