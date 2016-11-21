Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision on Shamrock Road Friday night, 18 November

From RCIPS Mon 21 2016 11:15 AM

Just before 10PM last Friday, 18 November, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency personnel to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Soto Lane. A man driving a white KIA Pickup Truck had collided with a CUC light pole while traveling eastbound, and was trapped inside the vehicle. Police, fire, EMS and CUC were on scene and liberated the man from his car. There were no passengers.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The man is now undergoing treatment at Health City.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .