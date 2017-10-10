Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision on Eastern Avenue Monday Evening, 9 October

From RCIPS Tue Oct 10 2017 at 9:57 AM

Just after 6:30pm Monday, 9 October, police responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at the junction of Eastern Avenue and School Road involving a red Mitsubishi FTO and a scooter. The rider of the scooter was thrown as a result of the impact. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and treated for a broken leg and minor injuries. The driver of the car sustained no injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witness or have any information regarding this accident contact the Traffic management Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .