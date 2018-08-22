Cayman Islands: Motor Vehicle Collision Near Shamrock Road Yesterday Evening, 21 August

From RCIPS:

Just after 9PM yesterday, 21 August, police and other emergency personnel were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a motor vehicle where it was reported that a Honda CRV collided with a wall in the vicinity of Spice Drive off Shamrock Road.

The collision took place when the vehicle veered off the side of the road way and collided into a concrete wall belonging to a residence in the area.

The man driving the vehicle was able to exit, however the female passenger was stuck in the vehicle and had to be removed by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. Both occupants of the vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was extensively damaged, as well as the wall it collided into.

The man has since been discharged from the hospital, however the woman remains at the hospital in stable condition awaiting further treatment.