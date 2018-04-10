Cayman Islands: Motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, 9 April

From RCIPS

Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Pedestrian, 9 April

Just after 11:30AM yesterday, Monday 9 April, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a motor vehicle collision involving two (2) vehicles and a pedestrian.

The incident took place along Eastern Avenue near the School Road junction. A black Ford Sports Trac Truck and a green Honda CR-V collided, the Honda then ran off the roadway and collided with a pedestrian who was walking along the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was tended to by the ambulance crew and transported the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening-injuries and later released. There were no other reported injuries in this matter and the vehicles involved sustained minor damages.

The matter is under investigation by the RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .