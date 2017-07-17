July 17, 2017

Cayman Islands: UPDATED – Motor vehicle accident on Roberts Drive at Airport this morning, Mon 17 July

From RCIPS

UPDATE: The roadway is now cleared and Roberts Drive is now open to traffic.

Around 10AM this morning, police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision near the Long Term Parking at ORIA. A woman pedestrian was struck by a taxi and transported to the George Town Hospital with serious injuries.

Police and traffic investigators are at the scene, and Roberts Drive leading into the airport has been blocked. Airport-bound traffic is being re-routed to a road behind Long Term Parking and Andy’s Rental Car to access the airport.

The incident is under investigation.

