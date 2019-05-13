Cayman Islands: More time for magic as Stingray Awards Nomination deadline extended to May 24th

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) has extended the nomination deadline to May 24th for its 16th Annual Stingray Tourism Awards. This decision was made in order to give member businesses the opportunity to fully participate. As the industry has been extra-ordinarily busy this year, CITA does not want persons to miss out on the magic. As tourism has been booming, so have the demands on the industry in coordinating activities, and ensuring smooth, safe and quality operations. With members reaching out to request an extension, the Association decided to do just that.

“Winning a Stingray Award is an honour that winners and nominees get to carry with them forever, so we do not want anyone to miss out on this opportunity. Every year, we get excited for this event. It is just a “feel good” kinda time where everyone gets dressed up and comes together to celebrate the magic of our industry.” Says Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks of CITA. This year, CITA is thrilled to host these Awards at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on July 23rd. This initiative is an Employee Recognition Programme. Recognition and appreciation of staff for their efforts is part and parcel of a healthy business and said to have positive impact. With this extension, CITA encourages persons to take the time to submit an online nomination. The form and other details including the criteria can be found at www.cita.ky/stingrayawards