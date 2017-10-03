Cayman Islands: More serious motor vehicle collisions this past weekend, 29 September – 1 Octob

From RCIPS

A total of twenty-two (22) motor vehicle collisions were reported to the police over this past weekend, 29 September to 1 October, continuing a trend of numerous road collisions for the second week in a row.

“While we know that a fair amount of rain in recent weeks has played a role in the number of collisions, the fact remains that most of the serious crashes appear to be alcohol-related,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of the Traffic Management Unit. “Drinking and driving continues to be a threat to the safety of all road users. We continue to ask all drivers to be responsible; you are not only risking your own safety, but that of everyone on the road.”

Three-Vehicle Collision with Injuries on Esterly Tibbetts Highway, 30 September

A three (3) vehicle collision occurred on Esterly Tibbetts Highway on Saturday 30 September. A silver Honda Accord veered into oncoming traffic, causing a Suzuki Swift to swerve and collide into a nearby wall. The Accord then collided with a Honda Inspire that was traveling behind the Suzuki Swift, causing injury to the driver of the Honda Inspire.

The driver of the Honda Accord fled the scene and the female driver of the Honda Inspire was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She was later released. The driver of the Honda Accord, age 30 of Bodden Town, turned himself in to police the following day.

One Arrested for DUI after Single Vehicle Collision, 30 September

Around 4PM, a Honda Civic crashed into a trees on the side of Boatswain Bay Road in West Bay. Two passengers in the vehicle both received minor injuries to the head. The vehicle sustained major front end damage.

The driver, a 23-year-old-man of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the scene. All parties involved were treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital for what was said to be non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Single Vehicle Collision on South Sound, 30 September

Just before 10:20PM, a white Suzuki Swift travelling along South Sound Road veered to the left and off the road way and collided into a tree, causing major damage to the vehicle.

The driver, a 31-year-old-woman of George Town, sustained injuries to her head and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The woman remains in hospital at this time.

The driver was warned for intended prosecution for refusing to provide a specimen.

Bodden Town Vehicle Collision resulting in Two(2) Injured, 1 October

Just after 8PM on Sunday, 1 October, a silver BMW collided into a wall on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Watlers Estates, resulting in injuries to both the driver and female passenger. The driver, a 25-year-old-man of Bodden Town, sustained minor injuries, however, his passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were attended to by the EMTs and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. The woman remains in the hospital at this time. The driver of the vehicle was warned by the police for intended prosecution.

