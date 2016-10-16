Cayman Islands’ monsters, mark your calendars for Halloween fun at Camana Bay

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman (Friday 14 October): Camana Bay is bringing the thrills and chills all week long with seven days of Halloween-themed festivities for all ages.

It all kicks off on Saturday, 22 October at 7am with the Save Our Youth Monster Dash, offering big and little ghosts, monsters and princesses a frightfully fun 5K run around the Town Centre.

Starfish Village is helping to give “mummies” a break with a host of activities to keep their young ones entertained. Their popular Harvest Camp returns from Monday, 24 October through Friday, 28 October, 8am through 3pm. The camp is suitable for ages three through 12 and will be filled with autumnal and Halloween-themed arts and crafts, fun games, fountain play and much more. You can sign up for half days 8am-12pm for CI$40 and a full day 8am-3pm for CI$80 or for the week with half days 8am-12pm for CI$175 or full days 8am-3pm for CI$325. For more details and to register, email info@starfish.ky.

Camana Bay’s popular seasonal movie series is back with frightful yet family-friendly flicks to enjoy on the giant outdoor screen in Gardenia Court from Wednesday, 26 through Saturday, 29 October at 7pm each day. Movie titles include: Maleficent (2014, PG), Monsters, Inc. (2001, G), Hocus Pocus (1993, PG) and if that’s not enough fright, Saturday 29 October will feature the Spooky Creature Double Feature, beginning at 7pm, with Goosebumps (2015, PG) and Beetlejuice (1988, PG) at 9pm.

For the first time this year, adults can get in on the costume action with the Diablo Halloween Ball at Abacus on Friday, 28 October from 6pm to 3am. Dress up and party the night away for a cause – tickets are CI$20 in advance and CI$25 at the door with proceeds benefitting the Cayman Islands Humane Society.

As the countdown to Halloween continues, Camana Bay will host a full day of activities on Saturday, 29 October. Starting with Bon Vivant’s Budding Chef cooking class from 12pm to 1pm, where kids ages four to 12 will make ghoulish desserts. The cost is CI$35 and includes the lesson, recipes, snacks, activities and a take-home creation. From 3pm to 5pm, hop over to Starfish Village to enjoy a family-friendly pumpkin carving workshop. Kids can create pumpkin masterpieces for just CI$25 – tools and pumpkins provided. Camana Bay’s annual Halloween celebration, Spooktacular, returns from 4pm to 7pm, as kids can trick-or-treat throughout the Town Centre, stopping in at participating shops and restaurants for an assortment of candy. Along the way, they can stop and get creative with creepy crafts, guess what’s inside the Monster Lab and end the night by watching the Spooky Creature Double Feature as part of the Moonlight & Movies series in Gardenia Court from 7pm.

For more information on all things spooky at Camana Bay this Halloween, visit camanabay.com/halloween.

To keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camana Bay, like Camana Bay on Facebook and follow @CamanaBay on Twitter and @Camana_Bay on Instagram.

Photos:

Halloween 1: There are plenty of games in store for children at Camana Bay’s annual

Spooktacular event on Saturday, 29 October from 4-7pm.

Halloween 2: There are activities for all ages at Camana Bay, from Starfish Village’s week-long Harvest Camp to Camana Bay’s Moonlight & Movies Halloween showings and a Bon Vivant budding chef cooking class to make ghoulish desserts.

Halloween 3: Little ones can trick-or-treat at participating shops and restaurants at Camana

Bay’s annual Spooktacular event on Saturday, 29 October.