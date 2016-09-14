Cayman Islands Monetary Authority launches public education campaign

GRAND CAYMAN: The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has launched a 12-week radio campaign, in an effort to raise public awareness on its role and functions.

The Authority plays a vital role in the Cayman Islands financial services industry. Therefore CIMA is taking this opportunity to educate the public on the inner workings of the Authority.

As part of the radio education programme, senior staff from each division will participate in a series of live radio interviews. These sessions will cover a range of topics such as a general overview of CIMA including the latest developments in banking, currency, insurance, mutual funds, cyber-security, trust and fiduciary services, relevant legislation, and career options with the Authority.

The shows are scheduled to air on Radio Cayman every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., starting on 14 September.

During the interviews there will be no call-in feature. Therefore persons are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of each week’s show. All questions should be submitted to ContactPublicRelations@cimoney.com.ky

Prior to the start of the radio campaign, the Authority conducted a survey exercise to measure the level of awareness of persons within the local community, especially those outside of the financial services industry.

There will also be a post-campaign evaluation survey to measure whether there has been increased public awareness about CIMA.