September 14, 2016

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority launches public education campaign

September 14, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
Share on Tumblr
comments feed comments feed

cima_logoGRAND CAYMAN: The Monetary Authority () has launched a 12-week radio campaign, in an effort to raise public awareness on its role and functions.

The Authority plays a vital role in the Cayman Islands financial services industry. Therefore CIMA is taking this opportunity to educate the public on the inner workings of the Authority. 

As part of the radio education programme, senior staff from each division will participate in a series of live radio interviews. These sessions will cover a range of topics such as a general overview of CIMA including the latest developments in banking, currency, insurance, mutual funds, cyber-security, trust and fiduciary services, relevant legislation, and career options with the Authority.  

The shows are scheduled to air on every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., starting on 14 September. 

During the interviews there will be no call-in feature. Therefore persons are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of each week’s show. All questions should be submitted to ContactPublicRelations@cimoney.com.ky  

Prior to the start of the radio campaign, the Authority conducted a survey exercise to measure the level of awareness of persons within the local community, especially those outside of the financial services industry. 

There will also be a post-campaign evaluation survey to measure whether there has been  increased public awareness about CIMA. 

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. CIMA: Proposed changes to outsourcing arrangements for funds service providers
  2. Cayman Islands: CIMA Filings For Mutual Funds
  3. Paper Trail: How the ‘Panama Papers’ data leak tracks back to Idaho
  4. Jackie Doak announced as President of Dart Realty (Cayman) Ltd
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Education, iBusiness, iFinance, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*