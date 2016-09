From RCIPS

On Friday 2nd September 2016 around 4:03 pm 911 received a call that a mobile home was on fire on Rossini Street, North Side. Emergency Services responded and found that two mobile homes were engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Fire Service.

Both structures received extensive damage.

Further enquires revealed that the damaged mobile homes had been uninhabited for the past two years.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.