From RCIPS; Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 12:20 PM

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in tracing 18 year old Jamar Radcliffe Ebanks who has been missing from his home address in West Bay since Friday morning.

Jamar is described as 5 foot 8 inches in height,light brown skin,low cut hair,stocky build.

Anyone with information regarding Jamar is asked to call West Bay Police Station on 949 3999 or the Miami based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800 8477 (TIPS).