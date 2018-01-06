Cayman Islands Missing Person: Roseanna Redden is Missing AGAIN, last seen 3 January

From RCIPS

Police are investigating a report of a missing girl who was last seen yesterday, Wednesday, 3 January.

The name of the girl is Roseanna Redden, age 16, of Bodden Town. She was last seen leaving the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is of dark complexion and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. She was last seen carrying a black bag, and wearing a black hoody and dark coloured jeans.

A picture of her is attached.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.