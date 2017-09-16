Cayman Islands: Missing juvenile Roseanna Redden

From RCIPS

Efforts are underway to locate one Roseanna Redden of the Francis Bodden Girls home.

She was taken to the hospital on the 12th September 2017, where she eluded her caregivers and left the hospital without permission.

See attached image below.

Redden is 15 yrs. old and was last seen wearing black pants, black blouse and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Roseanna Redden is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 – 4222.