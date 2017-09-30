Cayman Islands: MISSING JUVENILE – Moteshia Tashika Mothen

From RCIPS Sep 30 2017

Efforts are underway by the RCIPS to locate 14yr old Moteshia Tashika Mothen of the Francis Bodden Girls home.

She was last seen on Friday 29th, September, 2017 at approx. 4:30pm in the Shedden Rd area GT, and was wearing her John Gray High School uniform. She is approximately 5ft tall, slim built, of dark brown complexion, has black, short and curly natural hair.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Moteshia Mothen is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.