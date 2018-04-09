Cayman Islands Ministry Statement on the Passing of Derrington ‘Bo’ Miller

From Cayman Islands MINISTRY OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, TOURISM AND TRANSPORT

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of the legendary and beloved Derrington “Bo’ Miller, who was a pioneer and advocate of the tourism industry.

Bo’s association with tourism goes back more than three decades and includes many successful ventures, including the construction and management of tourist accommodations in North side and George Town and the establishment of the first North Coast Tourism Council.

Bo had the biggest of hearts and frequently put the needs of others before his own. He was as much loved for his wisdom and business acumen as he was for his spirit of Caymankindness, which was evident in all he did throughout his life.

The Ministry of Tourism extends deepest condolences to Bo’s family, friends and loved ones at this sad and difficult time. As a community we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace and will forever be grateful for the many cherished memories he has left in our hearts.

