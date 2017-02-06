Cayman Islands ministry starts project to update social assistance Programmes

Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports, the Hon. Osbourne Bodden and senior members of his Ministry met with KPMG officials on Wednesday, 1 February 2017.

The Minister discussed the Government’s vision and guiding principles for developing an Outline Business Case to ensure that social assistance programmes are strategically managed in order to improve efficiency, effectiveness and value for money. KPMG’s consultancy services were officially engaged by the signing of a contract for the project.

In outlining the project’s objectives/scope, attendees considered a number of other factors including stakeholder consultations; deliverables and strategic implementation.

In August 2016, the Ministry publicly requested potential candidates to submit proposals for an Outline Business Case. Through a Departmental Tenders Committee process, the successful consultant was KPMG.

The project stems from the recommendations of Project Future, a five-year programme of Civil Service reform launched by the Premier and Deputy Governor in late 2015. Project Future provides a framework for Ministries/Departments to investigate and respond to priorities established by Cabinet, with the oversight and support of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

To allow for the best chance for success, the programme encourages projects like the one being undertaken by the Ministry and KPMG to use business case tools and formal project methodology.

According to Project Future recommendations, the Outline Business Case must consider the Office of the Auditor General Report on Government programmes supporting those in Need (May 2015). That report focused on the ex-gratia benefits to Seamen; benefit payments to Veterans; health insurance for Seamen and Veterans. It also reviewed poor relief payments (temporary and permanent), medical care for indigents and tertiary care at local and overseas institutions for indigents and Seamen and Veterans.

Captions: Photos by Elphina Jones

Back row L-r: Tamara Hurlston, Director of the Needs Assessment Unit; Debbie-Ann Whittaker, Chief Policy Officer; Sophy Broad, Senior Policy Officer; Melissa Whorms, Deputy Chief Financial Officer – Min of CAY&S; Stephanie Azan, Chief Financial Officer – Min of CAY&S; Lauren Parsons, KPMG; Ashita Shenoy, KPMG; Felicia Robinson, Director of the Department of Children and Family Services; Regan Cairns, KPMG. Front row L-r: Dorine Whittaker, Chief Officer – Min of CAY&S; Hon. Osbourne Bodden, Minister of CAY&S and Kris Beighton, Partner KPMG.

Dorine Whittaker, Chief Officer Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth & Sports; the Hon. Osbourne Bodden, Minister for Community Affairs, Youth & Sports and Kris Beighton, Partner KPMG.