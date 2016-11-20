Cayman Islands Ministry of Gender Affairs to celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs will be hosting a Lunch and Learn session on Wednesday, 30 November for women entrepreneurs and anyone who is considering starting their own business. The event is being put on in recognition of the globally celebrated Women’s Entrepreneurship Day which is commemorated every year in November.

The luncheon serves as an opportunity to celebrate the stories of women who own or lead businesses of various sizes and types in the Cayman Islands, and aims to motivate and inspire other women to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and act on their passion, ideas, or business ambitions. The panel of talented entrepreneurs include Marzeta Bodden (Owner of Cayman Food Tours), Jo Ann Brown (CEO of Celebrations Ltd. and Published Author of Caribbean Wedding Style), Darla Dilbert (Artistic Director/Owner of Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa), Jacqui Tomlinson-Smith (Managing Director of RVC Rehab Services, Tomlinson Furniture and Beyond Basics Medical Day Spa), and Sabrina Turner (Owner of Cayman Immigration Consultant Services).

The speakers will discuss how they became entrepreneurs; the lessons they have learned along the way; and focus on topics such as funding solutions and challenges, innovations, social responsibility of businesses and others ideas that they may feel are relevant to local emerging entrepreneurs.

“Economic participation and opportunity are crucial components for achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment,” said Minister Rivers. “We know that there is great potential for women in the Cayman Islands to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and lead the charge when it comes to finding new and innovative ways to make their mark in the business world. Forums like these will give them a chance to learn from each other and inspire one another with their personal experiences. My hope for this session is that entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners will feel celebrated, empowered and supported by the Government and the business community to take the necessary risks to propel themselves forward and to better their lives and those of their families.”

The Ministry has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, Cayman Islands Small Business Association and the Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce and Environment to offer the lunch which takes place at The Wharf Restaurant from 12pm to 2pm.

Chamber President Paul Pearson stated, “The Chamber is pleased to support the Ministry of Gender Affairs with hosting the inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands will join more than 144 countries around the world in recognising the invaluable contributions that women business owners have made to our local economy.” He went onto say that “it is important that we encourage more women to establish businesses and support them in these efforts, and I encourage women business leaders and managers to attend the event.”

Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton spoke to Government’s support of local female entrepreneurs. “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day recognises the substantial contribution that women make to commerce locally, as well as globally,” Minister Panton said. “While Government’s business initiatives and incentives are available for all persons who want to conduct business in Cayman, the Ministry is always glad to speak more specifically with women to let them know how these programmes benefit them.”

Two recent improvements for entrepreneurs are the Department of Commerce and Investment’s issuance of business licenses electronically, and processing of police clearance certificates, which create greater convenience and substantial time savings for businesses, he said. Minister Panton also highlighted the extension of the small business incentive programme, which provides significant cost savings, until the end of December 2017.

“Programmes such as these encourage all persons with viable business ideas, including women, to consider entering Cayman’s marketplace,” he said.

President of the Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA), Dawn McLean-Sawney stated that the association is proud to support Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. “Breaking through stereotypes and traditional expectations, women are well equipped to lead companies and make a difference through entrepreneurship ventures. The Cayman Islands would benefit to see more leadership in this area. We fully welcome the discussion planned to celebrate women in business through this event.”

The cost for the Lunch and Learn Celebration is $15 and registration by 25th November is required. For more information log on to genderequality.gov.ky or register at caymanchamber.ky.