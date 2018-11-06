Cayman Islands Ministry and Department of Education respond to incident of school bus injuring a dog

From The Education Ministry of the Cayman Islands



On November 5, 2018, through an inquiry from a member of the media, the Department of Education Services and the Ministry of Education were made aware of an incident where a dog was injured after being allegedly hit by a bus transporting Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS) students. The injured dog was videoed by a student on the bus, who posted it on social media.

While cell phones are banned from school, the Principal of CHHS, Pauline Beckford, has stated, “Given the nature and the seriousness of this incident we will be treating the matter [of cell phone possession] sympathetically to enable the incident to be fully investigated.” This includes sharing any available information on the location of the incident so that the relevant animal care agencies can locate the dog and extend necessary care. The bus has been identified, and the school has counselling available on site for all students who were on the bus who need to avail themselves of the service.

All transportation services for CHHS are contracted to private providers. No buses are Government owned or operated. All service providers are bound by a contract, within which the service providers are to report any incidents which happen on the bus to the relevant school and the Department of Education Services. The Department of Education Services has contacted the service provider and is in the process of further investigation into the incident.