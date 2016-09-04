Cayman Islands Ministry and Chamber renew Contract for Small Business Workshops

The Ministry of Commerce has renewed its contract for the hosting of small business workshops with the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce.

The contract took effect on 18 August 2016 and runs until the end of Government’s current fiscal year on 31 December 2017. The Chamber is required to host 18 workshops on areas such as accounting, human resources and marketing, which are deemed relevant business topics for small and micro businesses.

The agreement includes funding for workshop management services including venue booking and audio-visual equipment; advertising; workshop materials and personnel costs. The Ministry chose to renew the contract after receiving positive feedback from attendees.

‘Small businesses play an important role in our economy and Government is committed to supporting the efforts of local entrepreneurs’, Commerce Minister Wayne Panton said. ‘With the Chamber continuing these workshops, we’re confident that small business owners will be empowered by the amount of knowledge and expertise on offer’.

The Chamber’s CEO Wil Pineau said the 90-minute, free workshops will take place monthly. The first session under the new contract is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 October.

‘The Chamber is delighted that the Ministry has agreed to continue this working partnership’, Mr Pineau said. ‘Numerous local entrepreneurs and small business owners have benefitted from these workshops and seminars, which have been conducted by local and regional experts, addressing many essential topics.

‘We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding workshops that can assist entrepreneurs and small businesses’, he said.