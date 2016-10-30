Cayman Islands Minister’s older persons policy is approved

Hon. Osbourne Bodden, Minister for Community Affairs, Youth Sports

October 2016

Approval of the Cayman Island Older Persons’ Policy

In recognition of the growing concerns impacting older persons throughout the world and here in the Cayman Islands, the Progressive Government through Cabinet granted approval on October 21, 2016 of the Cayman Islands Older Persons’ Policy 2016-2035.

In advancing the well-being of our older persons (65 years and older), this Policy will identify the gaps in key areas of service delivery and develop opportunities for the creation, examination and revision of legislation impacting quality of life and services for older persons. It will encompass all aspects of life, including lifelong education and training on ageing, family and community-based support services, levels of autonomy and self-fulfillment, gender issues, health, employment, and legal protection.

Throughout the development of this Policy, input was sought from many stakeholders and their feedback and recommendations were provided through a Cabinet approved survey on Attitudes Towards Older Persons in March 2016, and through various forums and meetings on all three islands earlier this year. The feedback and recommendations provided led to the development of the goals and strategies for this Policy.

With Cabinet’s approval of this Policy, agreement was also given for the development of legislative drafting instructions for the creation of a “Bill” to support and achieve the vision of advancing the well-being of older persons.

Cognizant of the fact that public policies run the risk of not being effective if implementation planning fails to occur soon after such policies are approved by Cabinet, an Implementation Planning Task Force was approved to develop an implementation action plan to promote the goals and strategies.

Critical to the implementation of this Policy, the establishment of a Council for Older Persons and a supporting Secretariat will be identified and enshrined in the Older Persons legislation. The key focus of this Council will be to promote the needs and welfare of older persons, monitor policy implementation and advocate for legislative reform where necessary. It is expected that the Council will be comprised of older persons, civil society stakeholders and public/private sector representatives.

In closing, I wish to extend sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Community Affairs, Youth and Sports, the Deputy Director Policy Coordination Unit for chairing this initiative along with the members of the Cayman Islands Older Persons Steering Committee and the Legal Sub-Committee who worked earnestly over the past eight months. I also want to thank all of the stakeholders who participated in the discussion forums and provided feedback and recommendations for the success of this Policy.

To achieve the vision and effective implementation of this Policy will require continued cooperation and collaboration between partner agencies within government, civil society and the private sector and we hope to have the Implementation Action Plans completed, no later than March 2017.

