June 7, 2017

Cayman Islands ministers, ministries named and organizational structure

June 6, 2017
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The new has been formed with ministers and their ministries.

They are as follows:

 

Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, ,

Premier

Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs

 

Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP, MLA

Deputy Premier

District Administration, Tourism & Transport

 

Hon. Roy McTaggart, JP, MLA

Public Finance and Economic Development

 

Hon. Tara Rivers, JP, MLA

Financial Services and Home Affairs

 

Hon. , JP, MLA

Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure

 

Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, JP, MLA

Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands

 

Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, MLA

Health, Environment, Culture and Housing

 

Councillors will be named and appointed at a later date.

 

Organizational Structure

CLICK TO ENLARGE

