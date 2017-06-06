Cayman Islands ministers, ministries named and organizational structure

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The new Cayman Islands Government has been formed with ministers and their ministries.

They are as follows:

Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA

Premier

Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs

Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP, MLA

Deputy Premier

District Administration, Tourism & Transport

Hon. Roy McTaggart, JP, MLA

Public Finance and Economic Development

Hon. Tara Rivers, JP, MLA

Financial Services and Home Affairs

Hon. Joey Hew, JP, MLA

Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure

Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, JP, MLA

Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands

Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, MLA

Health, Environment, Culture and Housing

Councillors will be named and appointed at a later date.

Organizational Structure

CLICK TO ENLARGE