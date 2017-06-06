Cayman Islands ministers, ministries named and organizational structure

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The new Cayman Islands Government has been formed with ministers and their ministries.
They are as follows:
Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA
Premier
Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs
Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP, MLA
Deputy Premier
District Administration, Tourism & Transport
Hon. Roy McTaggart, JP, MLA
Public Finance and Economic Development
Hon. Tara Rivers, JP, MLA
Financial Services and Home Affairs
Hon. Joey Hew, JP, MLA
Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure
Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, JP, MLA
Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands
Hon. Dwayne Seymour, JP, MLA
Health, Environment, Culture and Housing
Councillors will be named and appointed at a later date.
