Cayman Islands Minister highlights destination at Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Annual Caribbean Week

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 6 June 2019



Hon Moses Kirkconnell

Minister Highlights Destination at Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Annual Caribbean Week

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell, took part in Media Marketplace, a day focused on news about the Caribbean, hosted as part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual Caribbean Week held in New York City.

During Marketplace, he participated in interviews with One Caribbean Television, Town & Country magazine and others. Following the Marketplace, he continued the media blitz with Elite Traveler, Conde Nast Traveler, and Recommend ensuring the Cayman Islands remains top of mind with both trade and consumer publications.



L-R

:

Tourism Minister, The Hon Moses Kirkconnell, Klara Glowczewska Executive Travel Editor Town & Country magazine

The Minister spoke about the new Dream in Cayman campaign, the continued record-breaking arrivals, the growth in the accessibility to the island from the USA, our main source market, and the prodigious infrastructure of the islands.



L-R

: Reporter for One Caribbean Television

Melissa Noel; Tourism Minister, The Hon Moses Kirkconnell.

Organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Caribbean Week in New York combines business sessions and consumer-oriented events with food, fashion, entertainment, sales and networking opportunities. It creates awareness of the Caribbean’s diverse product offerings and showcases its desirability through business development opportunities, consumer engagement and authentic cultural experiences.