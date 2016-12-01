Cayman Islands Minister Condolence Message following the Chapecoense football team plane crash

Minister for Community Affairs, Sports and Youth
Hon. Osbourne Bodden, JP
Condolence Message following the Chapecoense football team plane crash
1 December 2016
On behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands, I express our deepest condolences to the Brazilian Football Federation, the people of Brazil and the families and fans affected by the plane crash. As well as claiming the lives of players and coaching staff of the Chapecoense football team, more than 15 sports journalists are known to have perished on Monday.
The team was to have played in a historic match against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional and our sympathies also go out to that team in the wake of this tragedy.
In the world of sports we are used to the drama of great wins and great losses but this incident has profoundly shocked us all.
We wish a speedy recovery to the six survivors. Our thoughts are with all Brazilians at this difficult time as you mourn loved ones lost.
Speak Your Mind