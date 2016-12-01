December 1, 2016

Cayman Islands Minister Condolence Message following the Chapecoense football team plane crash

December 1, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

hon-osbourne-v-bodden-mlaMinister for Community Affairs, and Youth

Hon. , JP

Condolence Message following the Chapecoense football team plane crash

1 December 2016

On behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands, I express our deepest condolences to the Brazilian Football Federation, the people of Brazil and the families and fans affected by the plane crash. As well as claiming the lives of players and coaching staff of the Chapecoense football team, more than 15 sports journalists are known to have perished on Monday.

The team was to have played in a historic match against Colombia’s and our sympathies also go out to that team in the wake of this tragedy.

In the world of sports we are used to the drama of great wins and great losses but this incident has profoundly shocked us all.

We wish a speedy recovery to the six survivors. Our thoughts are with all Brazilians at this difficult time as you mourn loved ones lost.

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iFaith, iLocal News, ISports, iTravel, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*