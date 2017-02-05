Cayman Islands minister clears up media outlet’s budget error

A media outlet erroneously reported, Wednesday, 1 February, that the Supplementary Appropriation Bill going to the Legislative Assembly next month regarding the 2015/16 Budget has taken more than $2.5 million from the Government’s social services, to increase other ministries’ funding.

The article said areas being cut were namely school lunches and uniform programmes, pre-school assistance, poor relief, housing assistance, ex-servicemen’s benefits and veterans’ health insurance.

The Minister for Community Affairs, Youth & Sports, the Hon. Osbourne Bodden, refutes both this figure and the alleged rational given in last week’s inaccurate article.

He advises that during the 2015/16 financial year, his Ministry reshuffled its budget to increase funding to areas in welfare that were projected to be overspent off-setting this by decreasing funding in welfare areas that were not being fully utilised.

As a result of which, increased allocations totalling $1,386,513 (not the $2.5 million plus indicated by Cayman News Service) were given to:

(utilities, medical equipment, medical travel, summer camp,

exam fees, school shoes and supplies for persons in need) $200,000

Care for the Indigent, Elderly & Disabled Persons (Pines) $400,000

The Children and Youth Services (CAYS) Foundation $336,513

(operating costs for the Phoenix House & Frances Bodden Expansion)

To facilitate the above, allocations decreases totalling $1,386,513 were made in the following areas:

School Lunches and Uniforms $300,000

Pre-school Assistance $100,000

Poor Relief payments $375,000

Housing Repairs $561,513

Benefits to Ex-servicemen $50,000

The Minister explains that the decreases in Government spending for school lunches is due to the diligent work of community organisations, such as Feed Our Future, which are assisting many families who have this specific need. In addition, with the introduction of reception classes at Government primary schools, the demand for pre-school assistance has decreased.

Furthermore, a 1997 policy decision to have a cut-off point for new applications for ex-servicemen benefits and the ex-servicemen and/or their spouses passing away over the years has led to appropriation savings.

With regards to Poor Relief payments, or permanent financial assistance, the Needs Assessment Unit has a backlog of applications which it is currently processing.