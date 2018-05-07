May 7, 2018

Cayman Islands: Men charged for two separate burglary incidents, 7 May

Men Charged for Two Separate Burglary Incidents, 7 May

From RCIPS

A man, age 35 of George Town, has been formally charged with Burglary in relation to an incident on 12 March, where a home in Prospect was broken into and a quantity of cash and other personal items were taken.

A man, age 20 of Bodden Town, has been formally charged with Attempted Burglary and Criminal Trespass, in relation to an incident on the morning of 4 May, where he was arrested while attempting to gain access to the bar of an establishment on Seven Mile Beach (seeprevious release).

Both men appear in court today, 7 May.

 

