Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels First Annual “Turkey Trot” Fun 5k is Saturday November 26

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) is holding a “Turkey Trot”. on Saturday November 26th at the Holiday Inn Resort-Grand Caymanian Hotel.

Registration Fee is $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for children aged 8-12. We have Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd, male and female in both the Run and Walk in the following categories Junior (under 16) Adults and Seniors (55+).

First 200 participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt.

Spot Prizes to be won including CAYMAN AIRWAYS TICKET & prize for best costume!

The Turkey Trot will help raise much-needed funds to allow MOW to continue its fight to end senior hunger in Cayman. Last year alone over 36,000 meals were delivered to seniors, shut-ins and the infirm in 3 districts. This year we have added North Side and we hope to begin work on a West Bay kitchen by end of year.

MOW provides free, hot, nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled throughout Grand Cayman. This service supplies them with the assistance needed to retain their self-worth and independence to remain in their homes. Isolation is a major issue and the social contact provided by our more than 100 volunteers offers some relief as they also deliver not only hot meals but also warm smiles.

You can help in one of (or all) three (3) ways.

Individuals can support the Turkey Trot by Registering for the Run/Walk.

Organizations can register employees.

Making a special donation to MOW by Pledging to Feed A Senior, you can do this for as little as

$110.00 per month

The elderly relies heavily upon our services and MOW in turn relies upon the support of the community. Whether you give money, time or both we cannot do it without you; after all

“We are Meals On Wheels so no senior goes hungry.”

Find information on http://mealsonwheels.ky

Register for the Turkey Trot:

https://www.caymanactive.com/turkeytrot