Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels celebrates 20 years

Happy New Year!

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels (MOW) invites you to celebrate 20 years of serving the most vulnerable among us, seniors and the infirm.

In 1997 we began feeding 14 seniors in George Town and today we are feeding 215 across Grand Cayman. Sustainable growth is oftentimes slow but steady, this has been our path over the years, first George Town then East End and Bodden Town and last year we added North Side.

West Bay is the only remaining district in Grand Cayman without a kitchen a situation we hope to remedy this year. A building has been identified and funds have been pledged for the development of the property to make it suitable for a kitchen and senior centre.

MOW work is sustained by funding from Government, you our corporate friends and individuals. Understanding the need for ending senior hunger in our community is the responsibility and delight of all and I know, this is the reason you have been such a dear friend to us and this charitable cause.

This year affords you an opportunity to again as a friend join the fight and end senior hunger to hundreds in Cayman. HOW?

Become a part of the following upcoming events fundraisers:

• March for Meals: Cayman Icon Day (March 3rd) corporate heads and other dignitaries are asked to deliver meals to seniors. Coin Collection Day: Volunteers are asked to give two (2) hours on either Friday, 24 March or Saturday, 25 March to stand outside local supermarkets, hardware and other stores collecting money. You are also encouraged to donate your spare change to us on these days.

• Orange You Glad Gala: On Saturday, April 8th we will host our fourth annual gala. This gala is special in that it is also MOW’s 20th anniversary. Your attendance is greatly desired (please save the date.) You can help by becoming a sponsor, placing an ad in the gala program, donating items for the live or silent auction. Volunteers are needed.

• Dress Down Day: On Friday, September 29th we invite you to wear Orange in support of MOW’s fight to end senior hunger. “Senior Rock” tee shirts, ribbons and wrist bands will be offered for sale to be worn on that day. Let us show our resolve to end senior hunger by becoming a banner in orange across this island.

• Meals on Wheels Turkey Trot: On Saturday, 25th November the second annual Turkey Trot will be held and all are invited to participate. Sponsors are needed as are volunteers.

You can support MOWby participating in the above activities. You can donate. You can adopt a senior and pledge to feed him/her for a week, month, six (6) months or a year.