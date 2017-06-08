Cayman Islands marathon seeking nominees to run the race

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon is just under six months away but we’re already making preparations and some runners are already beginning to train. For those undecided, potential participants, we’ve come up with a promotion called Nominate A Friend. From now until Monday, 19 June, individuals can nominate a friend or friends to run/walk the full or half marathon. The Nominate A Friend social media campaign is meant to give friends the boost they need to get moving for the race in December. The winner will receive the tips, training and support to get across the finish line, courtesy of several health and fitness partners who will offer their services over the next few months.

For more see below:

Cayman Marathon Seeking Nominees To Run The Race

The Intertrust Cayman Marathon is just under six months away on Sunday, 3 December, and organisers have come up with a way to get those undecided, potential participants over the hump, and on their way to training for the big run. From now until Monday, 19 June, individuals can nominate a friend or friends to run/walk the full or half marathon. The Nominate A Friend social media campaign is meant to give friends the boost they need to get moving for the race in December. The winner will receive the tips, training and support to get across the finish line, courtesy of several health and fitness partners who will offer their services over the next few months.

“Almost everyone has that one friend who keeps saying that he or she wants to run a full or half marathon but never do it. The Nominate A Friend promotion is a perfect opportunity to get that friend to stop talking about it and just do it,” said Race Director Rhonda Kelly. “The winner will really have no excuse why he/she cannot accomplish this goal. We will take care of his/her race registration, provide the training, the nutritional guidance and other support along the way. Plus, we’re giving the winner lots of time to prepare mentally for the long run.”

Individuals wishing to nominate their friends can do so using a photo, video or a text post explaining why their friend deserves the ultimate race experience. Nominations must be posted on the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon Facebook Page or on their own Instagram or Twitter accounts with the hashtags #RunCayman and #MakeMyFriendRun. Other entry rules and requirements are posted on the marathon website at www.caymanislandsmarathon.com.

Five finalists will be chosen by judges and announced live on BOB FM on Wednesday, 21 June, and also posted on the Intertrust CI Marathon social media networks. Online voting for the finalists will take place between 20 and 25 June via the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon Facebook Page and the winner will be announced on 26 June.

The lucky nominee will receive a registration for the 2017 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon or Half Marathon; a free membership to Scott Ruby’s CrossFit 7 Mile Marathon training class, which takes place

from 1 August to race day; a monthly massage leading up to the race, a physical screen, biomechanical analysis and injury prevention advice as well as discounted additional physiotherapy sessions courtesy of Cayman Physiotherapy; nutritional counselling and bi-weekly support from mid-August to race day provided by Cayman Nutrition; and a weekly “Stretching for Runners” class at Bliss Yoga.

“This prize package is everything one could possibly need to prepare for a full or half marathon, and we’re hoping that people will nominate their friends. Whether the person is a novice looking for a challenge or someone who already runs but is looking to graduate to a longer distance, this competition might be just the motivation needed to make that vision a reality,” added Kelly.

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon is a Kelly Holding event, and is sponsored by Department of Tourism, Flowers Bottled Water, Gatorade, NetClues, 94.9 BOB FM, The Westin Grand Cayman, Ministry of Youth & Sports, The Phoenix Group, Webster’s Tours, Cayman Compass, Massive, Milo, CUC, Coppertone, Bliss Living Yoga, KPMG, Quaker, RE/MAX Cayman Islands, Caybrew Light, Smoothie King, Harneys, Cost-U-Less, Explore Cayman and Cayman National.

Registration for the full and half marathon, four-person relay and Kids Fun Run is open online at CaymanIslandsMarathon.com. For more information email info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com or call Bev Sinclair on 345.623.8822.

Photo Captions:

IMG5539 – Friends Crystal Marshall (left) and Julia Watling (right)

IMG5634 – Kristine Miranda (left) and Daniel Martin Aquino (right) celebrate their half marathon finish with supporters