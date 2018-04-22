Cayman Islands Marathon returns to Boston Marathon

After a two-year hiatus, organisers of the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon returned to Boston to promote the race at the 2018 John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo which is part of the prestigious Boston Marathon event. The 122nd Boston Marathon, which took place on Monday, 16 April, attracted almost 26,000 runners and had its first American woman win in 33 years.

The Intertrust Cayman Marathon had a booth at the Expo which took place on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before the big race. Race Communications Manager Bev Sinclair was on hand to talk to attendees about the event, which takes place this year on Sunday, 2 December, as well as promote the Cayman Islands as a tourist destination. The booth was sponsored by the Department of Tourism which is a major sponsor of the Cayman Marathon and participates in a number of activities in the US and Canada throughout the year which help to market the race.

An estimated 100,000 people passed through the Seaport World Trade Centre where Sinclair handed out Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon brochures, tourism pamphlets and Tortuga chocolate rum turtles. The event was open to the public. A number of past runners in the Cayman race and visitors to the islands stopped by to say hello and reminisce about their Cayman experiences.

“Exhibiting at the Boston Marathon is an excellent opportunity and probably one of the best races to attend to promote the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon and the Cayman Islands as a destination,” said Sinclair. “The event attracts runners from all over the USA and the world, so it is far reaching, and gives us the exposure we need to continually grow our numbers with overseas runners. The interest was phenomenal, and we expect to see runners we met this year in Cayman come December. In addition, many runners plan their calendars far in advance so I think we will reap great results in the coming years as well because of our presence in Boston. Thank you to DoT for facilitating our participation each time and for sharing our vision for the race.”

Grand Cayman is ideal for running because of its flat terrain, making the course a fast one. In addition, the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon is certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), is a member of the International Association of Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and a Boston Marathon qualifier.

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon takes place on Sunday, 2 December. The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society are the benefitting charities from the event. Online registration is now open at www.CaymanIslandsMarathon.com for the marathon (26.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles), 4-person relay and Kids Fun Run.

The Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon is sponsored by Department of Tourism; Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture & Lands; Gatorade; Flowers Bottled Water; Health City Cayman Islands; Milo; Cayman Airways; BritCay; BOB FM; Cayman Compass; CUC; FastSigns; The Phoenix Group; Massive; Kelly Holding; Smoothie King; KPMG; Cayman National; Quaker; Explore Cayman; eCayTrade; Bliss Living Yoga; Westin Grand Cayman Resort & Spa; Caybrew Light; Mike’s Ice; NetClues; De Sunglass Man; Cost-U-Less; Webster’s Tours; and Marshall’s Rent-A-Car.

For more information about the race, call 623.8822, email info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com or log on to CaymanIslandsMarathon.com.

Caption: Race Communications Manager Bev Sinclair with (L-R) Scott Nagy and Kathy Nagy of Ohio who have run the Cayman race twice and their daughter Danielle

Caption: Race Communications Manager Bev Sinclair with Caymanian Pat McCallum who ran the 2018 Boston Marathon