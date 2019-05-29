Cayman Islands Marathon joins the Five Island Challenge

(MENAFN – PRLog) The CES Corporation along with the organisers of the Marathon Bahamas Race Weekend; Run Barbados Marathon Weekend; Bermuda International Race Weekend; Cayman Islands Marathon and Half-Marathon; and Jamaica Reggae Marathon & Half Marathon, is pleased to announce the Five Island Challenge series sponsored by the Atlanta Life Insurance Company.



The series is an economical and fun “runcation” that will provide a much-needed escape from the harsh North American winters. To successfully complete the Challenge, runners must finish each of the five marathons and/or half marathons within a six-year period starting with the December 2019 races (Barbados, Cayman, Jamaica). Anyone who has previously completed any of the five races will be given credit for them. Once the series is completed, runners will receive a special finisher’s medal.

Individuals who register for the Challenge at: before July 1 and register for one of the races before September 30, are eligible to win a $100 Visa debit card at each race location in December 2019 and January 2020. They must be present to win.



“We are thrilled to be a part of the Five Island Challenge series. We are always looking for economical ways to grow our overseas numbers and runners are always looking for fun and unique opportunities to travel and run,” said Rhonda Kelly, Co-Race Director of the Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon. “We know that the Cayman Islands has a fantastic product to offer participants in this Challenge, both on and off the course, and we look forward to welcoming them in December to experience our special brand of hospitality, our Caymankind.”



The 2019 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon takes place on Sunday, December 8 and consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 4-person relay and a Kids Fun Run. The race is in its 17th year and continues to grow. Its reputation is that of an intimate, warm, friendly, well-organised event that attracts both local and international repeat runners. A Boston Marathon qualifier, registration for the event includes bib and timing chip, a commemorative runner tech shirt or tank top and a specially designed 2019 finisher’s medal.



About the CES Corporation

The CES Corporation is a sports-oriented marketing firm. For more information about the Five Island Challenge, visit www.FiveIslandChallenge.com

About the Cayman Islands Marathon & Half Marathon



For more information about the Cayman Islands Marathon & Half-Marathon, Relay, visit http://www.CaymanIslandsMarathon.com



Run Barbados Marathon Weekend – December 6-8, 2019

Cayman Islands Marathon & Half-Marathon – December 8, 2019

Reggae Marathon & Half Marathon – December 8, 2019

Bermuda International Race Weekend – January 17-19, 2020

Marathon Bahamas Race Weekend – January 19, 2020

