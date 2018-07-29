Cayman Islands: Maples and Calder top ranked in Chambers High Net Worth

As a continued testament to the strength and market leading expertise of Maples and Calder in the international trusts and private client industry, the firm is pleased to announce that it has been recognised once again within the latest edition of the Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Guide.

The firm maintained its Band 1 ranking in the “Offshore: Trusts – Cayman Islands” category, under which partner Morven McMillan and associate Maxine Bodden were ranked within Band 1 and Associates to Watch, respectively. Partner Ray Davern, located in Maples and Calder’s London office, was recognised under the “Offshore: Trusts – Cayman Islands (Expertise Based Abroad)” category.

Morven, who is head of Maples and Calder’s Cayman Islands Trusts group and whose expertise covers contentious and non-contentious trusts and private client work, is described as a “top-level litigator, down to earth and practical” who “defends her clients strongly and has a good knowledge of the law” and is “widely respected across the international market and a go-to for any high net worth person who needs litigation in Cayman”.

Separately, Morven has also been recognised once again in Legal Week’s Private Client Global Elite 2018 as a premier trusts and private client lawyer. The Private Client Global Elite serves as a highly respected global directory of the world’s top private client and trust​ disputes talent.

Ray is noted within the Chambers HNW 2018 edition as having “a long track record offshore” and being “intellectually superior, but couples that with a commercial approach and that makes him a very attractive option. He is down-to-earth and realistic, and gives practical, proper, sensible advice.”

Maxine received praise for being “very tenacious” and “well connected in the Cayman Islands”.

Chambers HNW is published annually and covers private wealth management and related specialisms in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring in-depth editorial about the leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families.

