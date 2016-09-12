September 12, 2016

Cayman Islands: Man shot outside a George Town bar

September 12, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
Share on Tumblr
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS: Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:58 AM

On Sunday, 11th September 2016 just after 8:00 pm, armed police officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the parking lot of DLK Bar, Seymour Drive, . The victim aged 32-years-old of received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone who has information or who has witnessed the shooting is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Cayman Islands: Man charged with theft of funds from employer
  2. Cayman Islands: Man arrested for theft in connection with purchases with stolen credit card number
  3. Cayman Islands police initiate Xmas holiday safety campaign
  4. Proactive Patrol Stop Yields Drug Arrest on West Bay Road Thursday Evening, 19 May
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, iCrime, News Tagged With: ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*