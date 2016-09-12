Cayman Islands: Man shot outside a George Town bar

From RCIPS: Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:58 AM

On Sunday, 11th September 2016 just after 8:00 pm, armed police officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the parking lot of DLK Bar, Seymour Drive, George Town. The victim aged 32-years-old of George Town received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the George Town Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone who has information or who has witnessed the shooting is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).