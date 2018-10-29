Cayman Islands: Man killed in industrial accident in Bodden Town

From RCIPS

Last Sunday, 28 October, just before 4PM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency services to a work site off Lake View Drive in Bodden Town. An accident had occurred at the site when workmen were using an industrial compressor to put air in a tyre. One man, age 54, was killed and two others were injured, who were taken to hospital and later released.

The incident is being jointly investigated by police and health and safety officers from the Dept. of Labour and Pensions.