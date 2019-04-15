Cayman Islands: Man found unresponsive on North Church Street this Morning, Mon 15 April

From RCIPS

Just before 5:30AM the 9-1-1 Communications center dispatched fire and emergency services to a report a male cyclist found unresponsive on North Church Street in the vicinity of Coral Sands. The man was located and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle; he was taken to hospital where he has been pronounced dead.

Police have closed the road to conduct a full investigation. Traffic is being diverted at Bodden Road and Eastern Avenue. Only the Eastern Avenue entrance to Kirk Market is currently open.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning peak commute period.

