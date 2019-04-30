Cayman Islands: Man found unresponsive in Bodden Town

From RCIPS

Shortly before 8:00 AM today Tue, 30 April, officers received a report of a possible person in distress at an address on Bodden Town Road. The person in question had not been seen at work and coworkers were concerned. Officers arrived at the location and observed a man inside who did not respond to their calls. Officers breached the home and found the man unresponsive. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The man, age 51, is a Jamaican national living in Cayman. The matter is under police investigation.