Cayman Islands: Man found deceased Wed Morning near Eden Rock, 20 September

From RCIPS

Just past 3:40AM this morning, 20 September, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a medical emergency at the waterfront in the vicinity of Eden Rock. Police and emergency personnel responded to the location, where a man was found unresponsive at the rear of the dive shop. The man was transported to Cayman Islands hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222. Police are still on scene conducting enquiries.

The deceased was 37 years old and from Nepal. Given the fact that contact with relatives is currently being established, the RCIPS is requesting that media do not publish the name of the deceased before relatives are able to be appropriately informed.