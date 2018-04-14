Cayman Islands: Man found dead in Windsor Park, 13 April
April 14, 2018
From RCIPS Shortly after 11:30AM Friday, 13 April, a man was found unresponsive by officers at an address in Holmes Turn, Windsor Park. The man, age 58, was a Jamaican national resident in Cayman. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The matter is currently under police investigation.