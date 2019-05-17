May 17, 2019

Cayman Islands: Man found dead in his vehicle, in George Town

from RCIPS

Just after 1PM today the 9-1-1 Communication Centre received a report of a medical emergency at residential complex off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway in George Town.  Police, Fire and EMS responded immediately to assist.

A man was found to be non-responsive inside a vehicle at the location. Fire officers assisted with a breach of the vehicle and emergency medical technicians immediately administered to the man.

Shortly afterwards, the man was pronounced dead. The matter is currently under police investigation.

