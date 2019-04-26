Cayman Islands: Man discovered with gunshot wounds on South Church Street

From RCIPS Apr 26 2019

Just after 1:20AM this morning Fri 26), police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Unit to an address off South Church Street where it was reported that a man had been shot.

When the police arrived on scene the victim was already being transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds; he is believed to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter is currently under investigation, and detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding to this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call Centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.