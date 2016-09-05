September 5, 2016

Cayman Islands: Man dies suddenly, School Road, GT Sep 3

September 5, 2016
From RCIPS

On Saturday 3 September 2016 about 10:56 PM the police responded to a report of Sudden Death in the vicinity of School Road, George Town.

 On arrival, the ambulance was on scene attending to the victim who was transported to the George Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 The victim is a male believed to be in his late thirties.

 The matter is under police investigation; however, the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

 Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 9494222 or the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (800 TIPS).

 Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via the link: via the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .

 

