From RCIPS March 25 2019

A man, age 29 of Bodden Town, has been arrested and formally charged with two counts of Wounding with Intent, in relation to an incident on 16 March at an address on Mary Street (see below release).

He is appearing in court today, 25 March.

Two Wounded during Attack on Mary Street Early this Morning, 16 March



Please see the press release at the link below:

http://www.rcips.ky/two-wounded-in-attack-on-mary-stree-last-night-15-march